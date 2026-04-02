Italy warned it could be STRIPPED of Euro 2032 hosting duties by UEFA chief after latest World Cup failure

In the wake of Italy's devastating failure to reach the 2026 World Cup, the UEFA chief has sparked further panic by casting doubt over the country's ability to host Euro 2032. While the tournament is currently scheduled to be held in Italy and Turkey, Ceferin pointed to the subpar state of Italian grounds as a potential deal-breaker.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ceferin stated: "Euro 2032 is in programme and will go ahead as scheduled. I hope the infrastructure will be ready. Otherwise, the tournament won't be played in Italy." He further highlighted that Italian politicians need to look in the mirror regarding the state of the national game, adding: "Perhaps it is the Italian politicians who should ask themselves why Italy has one of the worst football infrastructures in Europe." This urgency was echoed by Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala amid plans for Inter and AC Milan to buy San Siro and build a new adjacent stadium: "[The new stadium] must be ready by 2031, because UEFA is telling us that they will not consider Milan for the 2032 European Championship if San Siro remains."