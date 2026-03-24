Marco Palestra, a Cagliari winger who is owned by Atalanta, has received his first call-up to the senior national team. In an interview with Vivo Azzurro TV, he spoke about the excitement of his first visit to Coverciano and the atmosphere ahead of Thursday evening’s World Cup qualifying play-off match, which will see Italy take on Northern Ireland in Bergamo.
Translated by
Italy, Palestra: "I wasn’t expecting Gattuso’s call. The squad is mentally free; we’re fully focused"
BLUE IS A DREAM
“No, I wasn’t expecting the call… partly because playing for the national team is a dream for everyone. Of course, I still believed it could happen, and I’m really happy to be here”
THE STRUGGLE IN THE UNDER-15S
"In the Under-15s, because I was a bit behind the others physically. But the coaches never sidelined me or made me feel like I was falling short, and my family has always been there for me."
THANKS TO BALDINI
“Everyone has given me a really warm welcome and the manager has really put me at ease. Silvio Baldini’s kind words about me yesterday? He’s helped me a lot too and given me plenty of advice: if I’m here, it’s also thanks to him and his staff.”
THE TEAM IS IN GOOD SPIRITS AND FULLY FOCUSED
“One of the most important matches of recent years. Even though this is my first time here, I can feel the significance of the match and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. We’re training well; I can see a squad that’s fully focused but also mentally relaxed, because the psychological aspect can make all the difference.”