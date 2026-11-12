Berlin’s Olympiastadion has witnessed a century of history, but few nights resonate with the raw, operatic intensity of July 9, 2006. This was not merely a football match; it was a grand tragedy in three acts, pitting an Italian side forged in the fires of domestic scandal against a French team led by the mercurial Zinedine Zidane, a master conducting his final symphony. The air was thick with expectation, the kind of heavy, humid atmosphere that precedes a thunderstorm.
Italy vs France: Classic match - Berlin's night of thunder and the fall of Zinedine Zidane
- AFP
A frantic exchange of early blows
The drama ignited in the 7th minute when France were awarded a controversial penalty. Zidane, with ice in his veins, stepped up to face Gianluigi Buffon. His chip clipped the underside of the crossbar and bounced down over the line, a delicate start to a brutal evening. Yet, Italy, resilient and defiant, refused to buckle. In the 19th minute, Marco Materazzi, the man who had conceded the penalty, rose highest to meet an Andrea Pirlo corner, thumping a header home to restore parity and set the stage for a grinding war of attrition.
- DDP
The moment the world stood still
As the match bled into extra time, the physical toll became apparent. Buffon produced a breathtaking save to tip a Zidane header over the bar, but the defining moment occurred in the 110th minute. Following a brief exchange of words, Zidane turned and launched a stunning headbutt into Materazzi’s chest. The referee, Horacio Elizondo, did not see the incident but was alerted by the fourth official. The sight of Zidane walking past the World Cup trophy after his red card remains one of the most haunting images in the sport's history.
- AFP
Grosso and the final reckoning
With the score locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, the ultimate pressure of a penalty shoot-out beckoned. The tension was suffocating. While Italy were perfect from the spot, David Trezeguet saw his effort crash against the crossbar. It fell to Fabio Grosso, the unlikely hero of the semi-final, to take the decisive fifth kick. He struck it true, sparking scenes of unbridled joy as Italy claimed their fourth world title, ending a night where the beautiful game showed its darkest and most dazzling faces.
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