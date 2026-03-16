In a TV documentary about Mesut Özil, former Germany manager Joachim Löw revealed that he had not given much thought to the 2014 World Cup winner’s retirement, which the player announced following the team’s disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia four years later.
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"It was too long for me": Former national coach Jogi Löw has not looked into the reasons behind Mesut Özil’s resignation from the DFB squad
Özil had made headlines in the run-up to the 2018 tournament because – just like Ilkay Gündogan – he had visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and had his photo taken with him.
Public sentiment in Germany turned against Özil, who resigned following Germany’s historic group-stage exit in Russia and accused DFB officials of racism in a three-part post written in English.
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Joachim Löw: "I was disappointed at the time"
"I never read the whole press release or the reasons behind it. Firstly, it was too long for me, and secondly, I was disappointed at the time because I hadn’t actually heard it from him personally," Löw said in the ZDF documentary "Mesut Özil – zu Gast bei Freunden".
Özil himself was not available for the multi-part documentary and has been turning down all media enquiries for several years. "Mesut now lives in Turkey and is rarely in Germany, or only very rarely," reported Löw.
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Özil's view: "We didn't do anything wrong"
According to Özil’s former agent, Erkut Sögüt, the fact that the resignation statement turned into a reckoning with DFB officials was the player’s own wish: “For Mesut, it was clear from the start: we have nothing to apologise for. We did nothing wrong. That was exactly how he wanted it,” he said.
Özil ended his football career in 2023, having most recently played for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.
Mesut Özil's clubs:
2005–2008 FC Schalke 04 2008–2010 Werder Bremen 2010–2013 Real Madrid 2013–2021 Arsenal 2021–2022 Fenerbahçe 2022–2023 Basaksehir