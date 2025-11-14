(C)Getty Images
'It was a done deal!' - Ex-Inter star regrets missing out on Leicester's dream Premier League title win after Roberto Mancini convinced him to snub offer
Eder's career
Eder moved to Italy at the age of 19 and slowly worked his way up the football ladder before earning a breakthrough move to Sampdoria in 2012. Playing as a second striker behind the main number nine, he settled quickly and became an important part of the attack, scoring 49 goals in 135 appearances. His performances earned him a national team call up from Antonio Conte in 2015, and he was later included in Italy’s Euro 2016 squad. He contributed with his work rate and intelligence in the final third, operating as a second striker behind Graziano Pelle in Conte’s 3-5-2.
In 2016, Eder joined Inter, but his time there was disappointing, as he scored only 14 goals in 86 matches. After leaving Europe, he played in China and Brazil before retiring in 2024.
Eder's regret of not answering Ranieri's calls
Before moving to Inter on loan in January 2016, Eder had the chance to sign for English club Leicester City, but he turned down the opportunity to join Claudio Ranieri’s side.
In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Eder revealed that a deal with Leicester had been completed, but his decision changed after speaking with Inter coach Roberto Mancini and sporting director Piero Ausilio. Asked for a big regret in his career, he named the failed move to Leicester, saying: “I would have played behind Vardy, it was a done deal, but Mancini and Ausilio made me change my mind.”
Eder admitted he now regrets the choice. When he informed Ranieri that he would not be joining Leicester, the Italian manager responded with class, telling him that he would enjoy himself at the club. Eder still opted for Inter, a decision that would ultimately backfire. He struggled for playing time at the Nerazzurri, while Leicester went on to win the Premier League. Reflecting on the moment, Eder said, “Ranieri replied like a gentleman: ‘If you want to have fun like a child, come to us.’ I went to Inter and played very little. Leicester won the championship.”
Leicester's miraculous title win
Leicester City’s 2015–16 Premier League title win remains one of the greatest underdog stories in football history. After narrowly avoiding relegation the previous season, the club entered the new campaign with modest expectations and a squad built on smart scouting rather than big spending. Under Ranieri, Leicester embraced a simple but highly effective style built around defensive discipline, explosive counterattacks and remarkable team spirit.
Key players delivered career-defining performances. Vardy scored in 11 consecutive league games, setting a new record, while Riyad Mahrez dazzled with creativity and goals on the right flank. N’Golo Kante dominated midfield with his relentless energy, breaking up play and launching counterattacks. At the back, Wes Morgan and Robert Huth formed a solid partnership, protected by Kasper Schmeichel’s reliability in goal.
Leicester’s consistency was extraordinary. They lost only three matches all season and regularly punished opponents who underestimated them. As traditional giants like Chelsea, Manchester City Arsenal and Manchester United struggled for form, Leicester maintained momentum and belief.
Leicester defeated major sides such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham during their remarkable run to winning their first-ever Premier League title.
Eder's latest ambition
Being part of a sporting miracle like Leicester’s title win is a rare achievement, so it is understandable that Eder regrets missing out. However, he will look to put those regrets behind him as he now aims to earn the necessary licences and use his experience to work toward his ambition of growing into a directorial role.
"I'd like to be a sporting director, but for now I'm enjoying my family. I would have liked to return to Sampdoria and finish my career there. Every now and then I look back at the goals I scored during that period: what a time," he said.
