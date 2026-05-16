'It takes its toll' - Martin O'Neill unsure of Celtic future after legendary manager ends retirement to seal sensational Premiership title against Hearts

O'Neill’s stunning return from retirement has reached its fairy-tale conclusion. In a tense, final-round thriller, O'Neill led Celtic back to the top of the Scottish game by defeating Hearts 3-1 to secure the title. While the fans are still basking in the glow of the trophy presentation, there remains uncertainty regarding O'Neill's future.

Speaking to BBC Scotlandon the pitch amid the celebrations, the 74-year-old was remarkably candid about the strain of the high-stakes run-in. "I'm pretty old, so it does take it out of you," O'Neill admitted, asked if he will stay on, he said: "I just don't know. It takes its toll."