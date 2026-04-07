It’s official… Manchester United announce the renewal of their star player’s contract

In one corner of Old Trafford, tales of criticism and triumph fade behind a veil of silence, where memories clash with future aspirations. There are those striving to reclaim their glory after years of challenges, whilst the fans watch every move with a critical eye and lingering regret.

As a new chapter begins in the historic club’s journey, signs are emerging that are reshaping the path of one of the defensive pillars, raising questions about the ability to confront the past and shine once more amidst an atmosphere filled with challenges and fierce competition for titles.

Between the surprises of the past and the challenges of the present, it seems that Harry Maguire’s story with Manchester United is far from over. A new move is reshaping the path of the former young centre-back, once the most expensive in defensive history, opening the door to a new season of excitement and surprises at Old Trafford.

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