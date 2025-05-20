'It’s grind time' - RSL and USMNT's Diego Luna reveals intense focus to make Mauricio Pochettino's 2026 USMNT World Cup roster

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'It’s grind time' - RSL and USMNT's Diego Luna reveals intense focus to make Mauricio Pochettino's 2026 USMNT World Cup rosterMajor League SoccerD. LunaReal Salt LakeUSAThe USMNT midfielder discussed how this unconventional developmental path accelerated his professional growth and prepared for the MLSLuna cited watching academy peers struggle for meaningful minutesEmphasized how competing against seasoned professionals fast-tracked his developmentOpened up about his chances at making the USMNT’s 2026 rosterGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below