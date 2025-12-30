Getty Images
‘It often does outweigh the bad’ - Alexi Lalas says Weston McKennie is too talented to miss Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT World Cup squad
'He is going to be there'
Lalas expressed significantly less worry about McKennie's national team prospects than many observers who have questioned the player's fit in Pochettino's system.
“I don't get that sense,” Lalas said on his State of Union podcast. “And again, that's nothing other than just feeling...Weston comes with baggage, and you take the good with the bad.
“And the reality is that often times the good, I don't want to say it always far outweighs the bad, but it often does outweigh the bad. And so I'm not as worried about Weston McKennie as maybe you and others are....But I think that in the end he is going to be there."
Lalas highlights McKennie's ability to adapt
Lalas addressed McKennie's playing style and how it might integrate with Pochettino's tactical approach. The former defender suggested that while McKennie will maintain his distinctive playing characteristics, he would likely find ways to operate effectively within the parameters established by the Argentine coach.
“I think in the end he is going to still be Weston McKennie, but do it in the framework of what Pochettino wants,” Lalas explained.
McKennie's versatility provides valuable options
McKennie’s status is under scrutiny as Mauricio Pochettino continues to assess his player pool across international windows. His recall for October’s friendlies - which Pochettino labeled a potential “A squad” - suggests the Juventus midfielder remains in contention after missing earlier camps. With more than 50 USMNT caps, including the 2022 World Cup, McKennie offers tournament experience few others possess.
Selection decisions intensify six months out from 2026
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, competition for roster spots continues to intensify. The USMNT were recently drawn into Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and the winner of UEFA Playoff Path C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo). This relatively favorable draw has raised expectations for the team's performance on home soil, with Lalas himself stating he expects the U.S. to finish first in their group.
