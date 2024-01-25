Is new Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada in danger of being punished for City's alleged FFP breaches?

Richard Martin
Omar Berrada Man Utd GFXYoutube/GOAL
Manchester CityPremier LeagueManchester United

Manchester United are confident that new chief executive Omar Berrada will not be implicated in Manchester City's alleged breaches of FFP rules.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Berrada not mentioned in leaked emails
  • United confident he is not implicated in alleged breaches
  • Frenchman spent 12 years in key positions at City

Editors' Picks