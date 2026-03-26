Is Arne Slot facing the sack? David Ornstein reveals Liverpool's stance on under-fire manager

However, Ornstein did not shy away from acknowledging that the current campaign has fallen short of expectations for the 2024-25 Premier League champions. Liverpool have faced several challenges on and off the pitch, leading to inconsistent displays that have left them fighting for a top-five finish. While the head coach is naturally under the microscope during such periods, the club believes external factors must be considered before making any drastic decisions.

"I’m not here to defend Arne Slot, Liverpool’s season has been poor by their standards, their performances, their results, and he is at the centre of that," Ornstein added. "But if you look at the range of factors on and off the pitch it’s remarkable, and I’m not surprised that Liverpool want to give him longer."







