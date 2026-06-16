Iran player Mohammad Mohebi explains alleged 'gun' celebration after scoring goal in World Cup opener vs New Zealand

The celebration triggered significant reaction online, with some supporters and commentators calling on FIFA to review the incident during a tournament already marked by political tensions involving Iran. However, Mohebi emphasized that it was just a celebration.

He said: "I wanted to say thank you to all Iranians who live in Los Angeles, they make a great atmosphere. The celebration came to mind, and I do this [gestures] for all of the fans, just a celebration, you know."







