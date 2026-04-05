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Inzaghi decides his future… Will he turn his back on Al-Hilal for Italy?

Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal
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Qatar

The Al-Zaeem manager answers tricky questions candidly

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed his intentions regarding his future in Saudi Arabia, whilst also commenting on the Italian national team’s disaster after they once again failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row after losing the play-off final to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Inzaghi gave an exclusive interview to the Italian newspaper Libertà to mark his 50th birthday (5 April), in which he spoke of the temptations he faces to return to Italy. 

  • The situation in Saudi Arabia and nostalgia for Italy

    When asked first about his situation in Saudi Arabia and whether he felt homesick for Italy, Inzaghi replied: “Homesick? I certainly don’t feel that way at the moment. Here, I’m not just living well—it’s more than that.”

    He continued: “In Saudi Arabia, I’ve found a wonderful situation in every respect: the lifestyle, the sporting and non-sporting infrastructure, and the tranquillity that accompanies you even in work that can be as demanding as training.”

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  • The Italian national team... Optimism despite the scale of the disaster

    Commenting on Italy’s absence from the upcoming World Cup, he said: “It saddens me greatly that Italy will not be taking part in the World Cup for the third time in a row. I am 100 per cent Italian and my brother won the World Cup. I am absolutely certain that Italian football will bounce back very soon; I always follow it with great interest.”

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  • Did she leave because of the money? … The controversial question

    It is often claimed that what attracted Inzaghi to the Gulf were the astronomical financial figures, a claim he has categorically denied.

    The Al-Hilal manager emphasised: “That’s wrong. Making money is obviously a joy – that’s clear – and he is now the highest-paid manager in the world on €27 million net per year – but what brought me here were other considerations; I didn’t need the money.”

    He explained his true motives, saying it was “the desire to try a completely new experience in a completely new environment”.

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    He added: “My years at Inter were very satisfying professionally – a league title, three Super Cups, two Coppa Italia titles, two Champions League finals – but they were also very exhausting. I felt the need to continue playing football at a high level, but away from the pressure that had become too much for me to bear.”.

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  • The anticipated role... Will Inzaghi return via the Italian national team?

    Amid intense debate over the state of the Italian national team and the many names being touted to lead the rebuilding process following Gattuso’s departure, Inzaghi’s name is at the forefront – but is he really considering the role?

    His response was decisive: “I’m flattered, but as I said, I’m happy here and I have another year left on my contract with Al-Hilal.”

  • How does Inzaghi view his career on his 50th birthday?

    Inzaghi marked his 50th birthday with a sense of contentment, saying: “I’m happy to have a wonderful family, to be working in the profession I love, and to have achieved things in my career both as a player and as a manager.”

    He continued: “I’m also happy that I’ve always managed to avoid getting myself into controversy.”

    He revealed that his eldest son, Lorenzo, aged 13, plays as a striker like his father and has scored 21 goals in the youth league with Al-Hilal Academy, adding that his youngest son, Andrea, aged five, also shows a remarkable passion for football.