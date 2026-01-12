Investigation launched by African federation into 'unacceptable behaviour' by players during AFCON quarter-finals

In a press release issued from their headquarters in Cairo and distributed in Morocco, CAF expressed its intent to crack down on the rising tensions that have overshadowed the football on the pitch. The statement confirmed that the Disciplinary Board has been seized of the matter and tasked with reviewing the footage to identify specific culprits.

"CAF has collected recent match reports and video evidence indicating potentially unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials and has opened an investigation into match incidents during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 quarter-final fixtures between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria," the statement read.

"CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing."

The statement concluded: "CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers. Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events."

