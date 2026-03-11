Inter, will there be a revolution in the summer? All the players who could leave

Much revolves around the future of Hakan Calhanoglu, who has never hidden his desire to end his career in Turkey. It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will come up with a satisfactory offer, given that last summer, with a two-year contract between Inter and Calhanoglu, an offer arrived that annoyed Ausilio because it was so low and provocative. Next summer, there will be only one year left on the contract between Inter and Calhanoglu, so it is easy to imagine what might happen. Who will the midfielder side with? In recent months, talks were expected to begin on a contract renewal, but at the moment, the issue has not been addressed with the player's entourage.

Remaining in midfield, there is the issue of Diouf: the midfielder, who arrived from Lens for £25 million, has never been used in his position by Chivu, a clear sign of the Romanian coach's lack of confidence in him. Since the beginning of the season, he has been used almost exclusively as a right winger, with a few rare and insignificant exceptions. This situation cannot continue, as Diouf would remain an investment parked on the sidelines. He is occupying public space and obstructing the passage, so he must be removed. Unless he is given a chance, but at present, there seems to be no indication that this will happen.

Then there is Davide Frattesi, another player who has been looking elsewhere for happiness for at least a couple of sessions. So far, no one has ever come forward with a purchase proposal. The most the Nerazzurri have obtained is a loan offer with the right to redeem, a track that fell through when the Nerazzurri realised they would not be able to get their hands on Curtis Jones.