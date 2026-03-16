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Inter v Atalanta: Gervasoni reportedly promoted referee Manganiello (who was suspended alongside Chiffi): a 7 in the ratings

The penalty that wasn't awarded in the closing stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw at San Siro is still causing a stir.

The penalty not awarded to Inter for a foul by Scalvini on Frattesi in the closing stages of Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta at San Siro is still causing a stir two days on from the incident.

Referee Gianluca Manganiello will be suspended for a few Serie A matchdays, as will those in the VAR room in Lissone: Gariglio and Chiffi. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gariglio was the AVAR for Como v Roma and Chiffi (an international official frequently used by UEFA as a VMO – Video Match Official) was the VAR for Lazio v Milan.

  • ARBITRATION INITIATED BY THE CAN

    Il Corriere dello Sport reports that the appointment of the match officials was proposed by Andrea Gervasoni, deputy to the referee coordinator Gianluca Rocci and a member of the CAN (National Referees’ Committee): it seems the vote was more than sufficient (around 8.50 – in school terms, that would be a 7 on the report card).

    Rather than angry, Rocchi seems to be despondent and disheartened.

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