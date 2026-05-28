'He's happy to stay!' - Inter president dismisses talk of Barcelona move for star defender Alessandro Bastoni

In a recent interview with DAZN, Marotta addressed the growing rumors surrounding Bastoni's future. With Barcelona reportedly keeping a close eye on the talented centre-back, Marotta was quick to clarify that Inter have no intention of selling one of their most valuable assets. The president emphasised that the club's financial strategy does not require the sacrifice of their top performers unless the players themselves request a transfer.

Marotta was emphatic when discussing the defender's current status at San Siro, stating: "We're not sellers on principle. If a player leaves, it's because he's also expressed his desire to leave. Bastoni has absolutely not expressed his desire to leave. He's happy to stay here with us, so we don't need to sell him. I think he'll stay with us for a long time."