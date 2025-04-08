Inter Milan steal it at the death! Bayern Munich sucker-punched by late Davide Frattesi winner just seconds after Thomas Muller equaliser as Serie A giants take Champions League quarter-final lead back to San Siro
Davide Frattesi's late winner secured Inter Milan an enthralling 2-1 victory at Bayern Munich to take command of their Champions League quarter-final.
- Bayern beaten 2-1 by Inter in UCL quarter-final
- Martinez & Frattessi score
- Muller scores Bayern's goal