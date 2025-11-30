+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Inter Miami vs NYCFC player ratings: Lionel Messi marches to first MLS Cup as Tadeo Allende steals the show with hat-trick in rout

After more than two years of waiting, Lionel Messi finally has a chance to lift MLS Cup. The Argentine superstar guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trip to the championship game, sealing a 5-1 win over NYCFC in the Eastern Conference final. And he’ll have another countryman to thank: Tadeo Allende, whose first-half brace set the tone for Javier Mascherano’s side.

It wasn’t Messi’s most prolific performance - but it didn’t have to be. His teammates did the heavy lifting, especially Allende, who tied the MLS postseason record for goals with a hat trick.

NYCFC opened the contest at Chase Stadium just as they have throughout the postseason: compact, taking away space, and looking to counter. It worked for the first 10 minutes, before the Herons’ attack finally sparked. Messi created a clear-cut chance from a set piece, finding Jordi Alba at the back post, only for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese to block the header. Four minutes later, the breakthrough came.

Allende received a perfectly weighted pass in the box and made no mistake with a diagonal finish to put Miami up 1-0. Eight minutes after that, he was back again. Alba spotted Allende charging toward goal from 25 yards out and lofted a gorgeous long ball over the top, which the striker headed home. Inter Miami looked to be cruising, but NYCFC hit back in the 37th minute as lax defending allowed Justin Haak to nod in a set-piece header.

Miami turned ruthless after the break. Mateo Silvetti finally came alive following a quiet first half, coolly slotting home off a Messi assist - the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s lone goal contribution of the night. Alba followed with an outrageous backheel to set up Telasco Segovia, and Allende added his third to restore Miami’s four-goal cushion and put the game out of reach.

The win ensures Inter Miami will host MLS Cup against the Western Conference finalists, the Vancouver Whitecaps. 

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium....

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Rocco Rios Novo (5/10):

    A shaky performance from the 23-year-old, who couldn't do much with the first goal he conceded, but almost gave away Miami's advantage in the second half. He is very lucky NYCFC couldn't take advantage of a giveaway from Inter Miami's goalkeeper. He also made some ill-timed runs off his line. Did make an incredible save on Julian Fernandez, which prevented a game-tying opportunity in the 67th minute. 

    Jordi Alba (9/10):

    Typical Alba performance, excellent in his assist to Allende in the first half, but left spaces open at times for NYCFC to exploit. Delivered one of the best assists of the season with his behind-the-back delivery to Segovia. 

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    Allen always puts a shit on the back end, but doesn't offer much going forward. Had a then-game high five defensive contributions before being pulled off due to his yellow card for Yannick Bright.

    Sergio Busquets (6/10):

    The legendary midfielder was put in the backline for his ability to distribute from the center back position, which he did. Yet, his lack of mobility, especially laterally, gave NYCFC a weakness to exploit. 

    Maxi Falcon (6/10):

    Solid but not spectacular. Typical showing from the center back. 

    Marcelo Weigandt (6/10):

    Wasn't the worst game from the fullback, and he actually offered some positive glimpses in the first half. Yet, once Hannes Wolf came on, the 25-year-old couldn't handle NYCFC's Austrian winger and was quickly replaced by Ian Fray in the second half. 

    Midfield

    Baltasar Rodríguez (6/10):

    NYCFC kept the match compact, and as a result, the young midfielder didn't have much space to operate in. Quiet night overall. 

    Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):

    Miami's big summer signing contributed on both sides of the ball, helping the Herons push forward and also helping his club win back possession with X recoveries. 

    Mateo Silvetti (8/10):

    Withdrawn from his typical winger/forward spot, the 19-year-old played in a No. 10 spot and was less effective in the first half than he had been in previous weeks. Yet, he effectively booked Miami's trip to the finals with his goal in the second half. 

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (7/10):

    This wasn’t Messi’s best outing, with NYCFC swarming him on nearly every touch. But after the postseason he’s had — and with the performances his teammates delivered on Saturday - it didn’t really matter.

    Tadeo Allende (10/10):
    Who needs Neymar or Luis Suárez when you have Allende? Jokes aside, the unheralded Argentine - quietly brought in on loan from Celta Vigo - has turned into one of Inter Miami’s smartest pickups. And he showed it again when his team needed him most. In a tense, grinding match, it was the 26-year-old’s clinical edge in front of goal that finally brought calm and confidence to Mascherano’s side. Almost had a hat trick, but his header sailed wide. 

    Subs & Manager

    Telasco Segovia (7/10):

    Took full advantage of Alba’s outrageous backheel, applying a composed finish to cap Miami’s second-half surge.

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    A steady, if unspectacular, outing from the Italian midfielder, who helped Miami manage the game and close out the win.

    Ian Fray (6/10):

    Provided stability at right-back after coming on, especially with Hannes Wolf growing dangerous on the flanks.

    Luis Suárez (5/10):

    Replaced Silvetti but struggled to match Miami’s uptempo rhythm, never quite finding his footing in the flow of the match.

    Javier Mascherano (8/10):

    Mascherano has fully settled into his postseason groove. Once again, he showed he’s unafraid to make bold calls - from benching Suárez to trusting his young emerging players - and his tactical flexibility was central to Miami’s dominance in the Conference Final. His fingerprints are all over this MLS Cup run.

