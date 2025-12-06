Inter Miami player ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Lionel Messi assists Rodrigo De Paul on game-winner to add first MLS Cup to legendary career

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Andres Cubas learned what opponents of Lionel Messi have been tormented by for over two decades. It only takes one moment for the legendary Argentine to effectively put an end to a match.

Messi capitalized on an errant pass from the Vancouver Whitecaps' star defensive midfielder and in a split second, delivered an incredible, perfectly-weighted killer pass on a plate to a forward charging Rodrigo De Paul, who converted with ease in front of a roaring supporter's section at Chase Stadium to put Miami ahead 2-1. With Vancouver denying Messi space, the scoring chances that are typical for the forward weren't on the table. But it didn't matter; time after time, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner punished them with his passing, helping secure Inter Miami's first title with a 3-1 victory.

Messi didn't take long to have his impact felt. Within the opening 10 minutes, he weaved through two Vancouver defenders to find Tadeo Allende in space. The forward then squared a way a ball into the penalty area, which Edier Ocampo unfortunately converted into a own goal for the Herons in their opener. Vancouver made things interesting in the second half, though. Inter Miami had no answers for Emmanuel Sabbi on the flank and Canadian international Ali Ahmed took advantage of a goalkeeping lapse from Rocco Rios-Novo to level in the 60th minute. From that moment, it looked as if Thomas Muller and Co. would have the greater impetus in the match. Jesper Sorensen's side largely dominated possession against the home side, with 65 percent of the ball. Yet, just 10 minutes later, Messi delivered the game's defining moment.

But Inter Miami weren't done yet. Allende, who entered the game tied for the postseason goal-scoring record with eight, would break it to ensure the victory for Javier Mascherano's side in extra time. And of course, it was Messi who again delivered the assist. The match also served as a fitting end for the careers of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who are both retiring after this season.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium....