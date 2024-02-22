Inter Miami player ratings vs Real Salt Lake: Lionel Messi makes those around him shine! Argentine brings out the best in Herons' goalscorers Diego Gomez and Robert Taylor

The Herons began their campaign with three points behind goals from Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez

There are still a few concerns... about fitness, about injuries, about defending. Those concerns will linger, for sure, but they don't matter at the moment as Inter Miami's 2024 MLS season is off to a winning start.

Lionel Messi and co. began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, with the Argentinian icon playing his part in both goals. Robert Taylor netted the first, with Messi providing the official assist and RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath providing the other by failing to make the stop. Messi, then, combined with longtime running mate Luis Suarez in the second half to set up Diego Gomez, helping put the game to bed just as the lead was starting to look a bit unsafe.

It wasn't a perfect performance from Inter Miami, not by any stretch. The best teams in MLS won't really be afraid of this Miami team, at least not yet. There are still obvious weak points to be exploited and, if RSL were just a bit more confident and crisp, they would have done so.

Article continues below

Fortunately for Messi and Co., though, they didn't One win down, plenty more to go. The 2024 season is off to a solid start.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...