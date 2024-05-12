Inter Miami player ratings vs CF Montreal: Luis Suarez, Matias Rojas and USMNT prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi lead Herons to brilliant road victory

Luis Suarez, Matias Rojas and USMNT Olympic hopeful Benjamin Cremaschi stepped up for Miami, guiding the Herons to an incredible road win in Canada.

It was a true team performance from Inter Miami on the road against CF Montreal Saturday evening, as it was an "off night" for their superstar, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine's first game across all competitions this year without a goal contribution, others had to step up - and boy, did they.

A 3-2 victory for Miami, goals from Matias Rojas, Luis Suarez and Benjamin Cremaschi carried them to victory on the road in Canada.

However, things started on a bleak - yet familiar - note for Miami: a defensive disaster.

The hosts scored two unanswered to begin the match, with goals in the 22nd and 32nd minute. However, also in familiar fashion, Miami capitalized on their own attacking momentum.

On just his third appearance in a Miami kit, Rojas scored a goal-of-the-season contender with an audacious free kick in the 44th minute, and Luis Suarez leveled the match just two minutes later before the halftime whistle with a sneaky back-post finish.

The Uruguayan's 11th of the MLS season, he found himself on the scoresheet for the fifth-straight league match.

Cremaschi, meanwhile, scored his second goal of his campaign as he looks to earn a spot with the USMNT at the Paris Olympics. The 19-year-old found the game-winner, with Rojas assisting, to earn a massive three points.

On a night where their talisman proved he was human, the Herons stepped up to allow Lionel Messi a break, while still finding a result.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Stade Saputo...