Inter Miami player ratings vs CF Montreal: Lionel Messi returns from Club World Cup with a bang, scores twice as Herons overcome early deficit to win 4-1

The Argentine scored two outstanding goals to secure all three points in Miami's return to MLS from the Club World Cup

Lionel Messi shook off an early miscue to score a brace and hand Inter Miami a crucial three points on the road Saturday evening as the Herons defeated CF Montreal 4-1 in their first match back from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Argentine, who scored twice during the victory, was joined on the scoresheet by winger Tadeo Allende and midfielder Telasco Segovia as the South Beach club stormed the Canadian side's stadium to secure the win.

The hosts opened the scoring on the evening, finding the back of the net just two minutes into the match after Messi gave the ball away just outside Miami's box. Montreal forward Prince Owusu capitalized, putting the ball in the back of the net with ease. From there on out, though, it was all Miami.

The Herons drew level with Allende off a Messi assist in the 33rd minute after an onslaught of pressure, and then Messi himself found his first of the match - the game-winner - on the cusp of halftime.

The Argentine, fed by a Luis Suarez header, dribbled past two defenders before curling home into the side netting to give Miami a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute. In the second half, the South Beach club continued to put pressure on, and the third arrived in the 60th minute from Segovia, who scored an outstanding curling strike to give them a two-goal lead with 30 minutes to spare.

Just two minutes after Segovia's lovely effort, Messi found himself on the ball again and proceeded to produce a true moment of magic. The Argentine, fed by Suarez again, dribbled past the entire Montreal defense with delightful footwork to find the back of the net for his second of the night -- with what might be his best goal of the season so far from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Following that moment, Miami would coast through the remainder of the contest to secure the result and all three points.

With the result, the Herons moved to 32 points on the season with 17 matches played.

