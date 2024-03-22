Explained: Why Inter Miami's MLS clash with New York Red Bulls wasn't postponed despite both teams wanting game pushed back - with Lionel Messi set to miss fixture
Tata Martino revealed that Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls sought to postpone their MLS fixture but their request was turned down by the US FA.
- Miami and NYRB urged to postpone the fixture
- The international break will see them miss out on stars
- Martino wants MLS authorities to figure out a solution