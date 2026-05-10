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‘There’s only one’ - Inter Miami boss calls for Lionel Messi ‘protection’ as Argentine GOAT archives ‘extraordinary’ piece of history in MLS
Messi shatters MLS record
Inter Miami’s talismanic captain reached another historic milestone at BMO Field, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to record 100 goal contributions. Messi achieved the feat in just 64 games, comfortably shattering the previous record held by Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco, who took 95 appearances to reach the same century mark.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was in vintage form, providing two assists and scoring a clinical 75th-minute goal to put the game beyond doubt. His performance followed a disastrous collapse for the Herons in the Florida Derby against Orlando City, proving once again that the veteran attacker is the driving force behind Miami's pursuit of silverware this season.
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Hoyos calls for icon protection
Inter Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos was left in awe of his superstar's impact and urged the league and officials to ensure the 38-year-old is looked after. “That’s an extraordinary record, one that marks a path,” Hoyos told reporters after the match. “And I believe we have to protect him even more. He needs more protection. Because there aren’t many Leo Messi’s. There’s only one.”
The manager emphasized that players of Messi’s caliber are the lifeblood of the sport's growth in North America. “That class of players [like Messi], Rodri [De Paul] as well, guys like Suarez, and successive players like that, we have to protect them and take care of them,” Hoyos added. “Why? Because they fill stadiums. The real protagonists in all this are the players. It's as clear as that."
Argentine duo find World Cup rhythm
While Messi grabbed the headlines, his compatriot De Paul reminded everyone of the class that helped Argentina secure World Cup glory in Qatar four years ago. De Paul opened the scoring with a brilliant volley after his own free kick was blocked, setting the tone for a dominant Miami display. The midfielder has been a vital engine for Hoyos, providing a perfect balance alongside the flair players in the starting XI.
“They express themselves in an extraordinary way,” Hoyos said of the Albiceleste pair. “And when they express themselves, they open any defense, any game situation. We’re talking about people who are cracks, cracks, cracks.” With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, both players appear to be reaching their physical peak at the perfect moment for club and country.
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Suarez and Reguilon join the party
The rout was rounded off by familiar faces as Luis Suarez found the net following a trademark link-up with his former Barcelona team-mate. Former Manchester United and Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon also got on the scoresheet, marking a successful return to the side after being hampered by recent injuries. Despite two consolation goals from Toronto's Emilio Aristizabal, the result was never in serious doubt as Miami's star power overwhelmed the hosts.
Inter Miami now look ahead to their final stretch of games before the international break, firmly in the mix as challengers for the Supporters' Shield despite a dismal start at their new home. For Messi, the record-breaking night in Toronto was just another afternoon at the office, but for Hoyos and the Miami faithful, it served as a reminder that they are witnessing a unique chapter in football history.