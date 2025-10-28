Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi calls for change to MLS transfer rules to 'help growth of the United States'

Messi has just committed to a contract extension that will keep him in Florida until at least 2028, which is a reward for his incredible performances in a Miami shirt. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded 73 goals and 37 assists in just 83 appearances across all competitions for the Herons to date, helping them to League Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield honours. He is now aiming to add the MLS Cup to his trophy collection, and scored twice in Miami's 3-1 game one win over Nashville in the first round of the playoffs.

At the ripe old age of 38, Messi admits he's lost a step physically, but has adjusted his game accordingly to continue making a decisive impact. “Obviously, as you get older, you lose things that you had when you were younger — things like speed, reaction time, or seeing the game faster, making decisions,” he added to NBC. “Sometimes your mind is faster than your legs. But I think I always tried to overcome those things and keep trying to be at my best and get the most out of my physical abilities, my game, and I tried to adapt to the new circumstances.”