Inter and Juventus prepare for Alisson transfer battle as Serie A giants see Liverpool star as solution to goalkeeper troubles
Goalkeeper uncertainties at Inter and Juventus
The Italian heavyweights are set for a collision course in the upcoming transfer window as they both desperately prioritise the signing of a world-class goalkeeper. For Inter, the motivation behind this search is abundantly clear. Veteran shot-stopper Yann Sommer is rapidly approaching the end of his current contract and will not be offered a renewal by the club to extend his stay.
Despite investing heavily in Josep Martinez, the Spanish keeper has yet to provide the necessary guarantees to inherit the number one shirt permanently. Consequently, CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are ready to sanction a significant investment. Meanwhile, Juventus are equally unsettled at the back. Both Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have faced recent criticism, prompting director Damien Comolli to listen to incoming offers to cure the defensive frailties that have plagued the Bianconeri.
The failed pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma
The desperate search for a new guardian of the net follows a frustrating summer in which both Italian giants missed out on a major long-term target. It is no secret that last year both clubs were in constant contact with the entourage of Gianluigi Donnarumma. They attempted to lure the Italian international away from Paris Saint-Germain on a highly anticipated free transfer to secure their futures.
However, the sudden breakdown of the goalkeeper's relationship with the Parisian hierarchy accelerated his departure much earlier than initially expected. Forced into an immediate sale, PSG officially sanctioned his move to Manchester City. This unexpected development forced both Juventus and Inter to completely scrap their transfer blueprints and aggressively look elsewhere for an elite shot-stopper to secure their domestic and European ambitions.
Alisson emerges as the primary Serie A target
With Donnarumma now firmly established in the Premier League, the Serie A rivals have turned their gaze back toward Anfield. According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Liverpool star Alisson has been identified as a premium solution. Alisson finds himself in a precarious position, as Liverpool spent a significant sum to secure Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia to eventually become their undisputed number one.
Alisson’s current deal with Liverpool is set to expire on June 30, 2027, providing a strategic opening for the Italian clubs. Noting his situation, the report state that as he will turn 34 in October, Liverpool may be willing to let him go, and his experience in the Italian league make him an incredibly appealing option.
Overcoming salary hurdles and expensive alternatives
While the Brazilian represents an extraordinary opportunity, any potential deal will heavily hinge on complicated financial logistics. The main obstacle is the enormous wages he commands. As highlighted by the original report, the problem is his €5 million salary would place him far too high for the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri.
Should these massive wage demands prove insurmountable, both clubs have alternative domestic options, though none come cheap. Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi demands a hefty fee of at least €45m, while Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham would cost no less than €30m. Consequently, negotiating Alisson's salary downwards remains the most appealing prospect for Inter and Juventus to finally resolve their respective goalkeeper crises.
