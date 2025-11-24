Inter dealt brutal blow as Denzel Dumfries' ankle injury more severe than initially thought

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it might take him a significant period of time to nurse Dumfries' ankle and allow him to return to the training pitch. This week, his injury status will be assessed and it is believed that he will be out until late December. This means he'll miss Serie A games against Pisa and Como, as well as Champions League fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, among others. Entrusted by Chivu with the right-wing-back role, Dumfries' impact was immense, whether it be on the defensive front or the offensive third, as he scored a consolation goal against Udinese in the second game of the Serie A campaign.