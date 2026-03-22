Inter can’t seem to win anymore.
It seems coincidental, but March will end – due to the international break, during which Gattuso’s Italy will also be competing for a place at the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico – without a single victory for the Nerazzurri side led by Cristian Chivu (although, due to his suspension from the previous matchday, Kolarov was present as head coach at the Franchi stadium that evening): indeed, following the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals against Como, came defeat in the Derby against Milan and two consecutive 1-1 draws, first at home against Atalanta and then away against Fiorentina.
A statistic that shows just how wide open the race for the Scudetto is, now more than ever.