FC Internazionale v SS Lazio - Serie A
Swati Bhatia

The world's highest-paid coach?! Inter boss Simone Inzaghi in talks over incredible contract as Italian mulls over Al-Hilal offer ahead of Champions League final showdown against PSG

S. InzaghiInterAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueSerie A

Simone Inzaghi is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi club Al-Hilal, who are prepared to make him the highest-paid coach in world.

  • Inzaghi in talks with Al-Hilal over record salary
  • Inter boss currently focused on UCL final
  • Deal would make him world’s highest-paid coach
