Inter hijack AC Milan's transfer plan for the next big Serie A superstar

Inter have taken pole position ahead of Milan in the battle to secure the signature of Cagliari forward Mendym as per La Repubblica. The exciting teenage prospect has quickly attracted heavy interest from both sides of the San Siro divide after a bright start to the campaign.

However, Inter are currently leading the pursuit for the 2007-born attacker. Their cross-city rivals remain attentive to the unfolding situation but have failed to match Inter's extensive groundwork behind the scenes.

As things stand, no formal financial terms have been agreed with Cagliari. Yet, Inter's highly proactive approach has put them firmly in the driving seat to complete a deal.