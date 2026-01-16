Inside Brentford: How Premier League Manager-of-the-Year candidate Keith Andrews turned relegation-favourite Bees into top-four contenders

Phil Giles, Brentford's director of football, said at the time of Andrews' appointment: "He's a very good coach and has clear ideas about how he wants the team to improve. We were looking for somebody not just to maintain what we've been doing but actually try and get better."

But alarm bells were ringing among fans when the Irishman took charge of his first competitive game - a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest which saw the Bees go into half-time three goals down.

"It was always going to be difficult but we made it harder for ourselves," he said post-match. "We knew their strengths and we knew the problems they would cause. Set-pieces were always going to be a threat.

"Get back to basics. Basics in the game is a dirty word at times, but you have to have an edge and do the ugly side of the game and compete as a team. I didn't think we did that. I saw it a lot in the first half and it's something we need to address. The second half was a lot better on a lot of fronts."

This was the first in a line of interviews after defeats that saw Andrews call out his players in public. He was similarly scathing after another 3-1 loss in September, this time away to rivals Fulham, which left the Bees 17th in the table, which to this day remains their lowest position ever in any Premier League season.

Brentford's form could have gone one of two ways. They may have crumbled under the weight of Andrews' brutal comments or they would get their act together. Fortunately, it turned out to be the latter.

If the Premier League season started from the matchday following the Fulham loss, Brentford would sit fourth in the table on 26 points from 15 matches, a record only bettered by Aston Villa (37), Arsenal (36) and Manchester City (33). At this pace, they would accrue 66 points across a 38-game campaign, a tally which would usually ensure Europa League or even Champions League qualification.

Andrews wanted his Brentford side to succeed at the "basics" before all else, and that's exactly what they've done. Frank was known for his big-game tinkering to take points off the Premier League's elite, while Andrews has implemented a style which is more universal. The Bees have played more long passes than any other team in the top-flight so far this season, even despite generally being more patient in possession and waiting for the right opening. Out of possession, their 4-3-3 becomes more of a diamond, with one of the wingers usually tucking in as they look to press.

Given how different the squad (and perhaps the club in general) looks compared to last season, it was imperative for Andrews to find a way to survive. So far, he has already excelled at that and has turbo-charged a team that many wrote off before a ball was kicked. He previously came in for major stick from Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill, but seems to be having the last laugh.