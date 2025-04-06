Injury woe for Alessia Russo! Arsenal star withdraws from Lionesses squad as England boss Sarina Wiegman calls up uncapped Brighton teenager Michelle Agyemang as cover
Arsenal star Alessia Russo withdrew from the England squad with an injury as Sarina Wiegman called up uncapped Brighton teenager Michelle Agyemang.
- Russo leaves England squad with ankle injury
- Brighton teenager Agyemang called up as replacement
- Lionesses next face Belgium on April 8