The Englishman, who was recently sidelined due to a calf injury, will start on the bench in the first leg of the round of 16 at Atalanta Bergamo (9 p.m.). Nicolas Jackson will once again start up front.
Injured or on the bench? Harry Kane not in Bayern Munich's starting line-up against Atalanta Bergamo
Manager Vincent Kompany makes six changes to his starting XI. Compared to last Friday's 4-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, in which Jackson Kane already put in a solid performance, Jonathan Tah and Josip Stanisic start in defence alongside Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer in place of Min-Jae Kim and Tom Bischof, while Aleksandar Pavlovic replaces Leon Goretzka in defensive midfield.
FC Bayern: Lennart Karl and Jamal Musiala also on the bench
Behind Jackson, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry form the attacking trio with Luis Diaz, while Lennart Karl and Jamal Musiala move to the bench. As expected, Jonas Urbig replaces captain Manuel Neuer, who is injured again.
Kompany had still been optimistic about Kane's inclusion in the starting line-up at the pre-match press conference. "Harry Kane got through training very well today," he said. At the same time, however, the Bayern coach also emphasised: "We still have to make a decision about what is best for tomorrow. We want to wait until tomorrow morning to see how he has come through the training session."
Atalanta Bergamo vs. FC Bayern Munich: The line-ups
- Atalanta Bergamo line-up: Carnesecchi - Zappacosta, Hien, Kolasinac - K. Sulemana, de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Bernasconi, Zalewski, Krstovic - Scamacca
- FC Bayern line-up: Urbig - Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer - Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Luis Diaz - Jackson