Inaki Williams hails brother Nico after reaching 'the pinnacle of success' with vital substitute role in Spain's World Cup final success

In a heart-warming display of brotherly love, Inaki Williams has congratulated his younger brother Nico for reaching the pinnacle of footballing success. Following Spain's dramatic victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, the Ghana international highlighted the profound impact Nico’s journey has had on millions of people around the globe.

Beyond the silverware and the celebrations, Inaki focused on the symbolic weight of the achievement for those from similar backgrounds.

The elder Williams brother penned a moving tribute on social media to commemorate the occasion after seeing his Athletic Club team-mate come off the bench to assist the winning goal in the decider on Sunday. He emphasised that the victory was not just a sporting milestone but a victory for the immigrant community.



