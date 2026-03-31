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Immune from criticism? Kylian Mbappe explains why he occupies same category as Cristiano Ronaldo & Alfredo Di Stefano at Real Madrid
Mbappe's record: Goals and games for Real Madrid
Following several years of intense speculation regarding a move to Spain, Mbappe finally headed down that path in 2024 when reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and becoming a free agent.
He was initially handed the No.9 jersey in Madrid - which Ronaldo also took on following his switch from Manchester United in 2009 - but is now filling No.10. Mbappe has been asked to lead the line as a central striker, leaving a previously favoured berth on the left wing behind.
His numbers have justified that decision, with the target being found on 82 occasions through 94 appearances in all competitions. The 27-year-old has been ticking over at more than a goal-a-game this season.
Mbappe has savoured UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup success with Real, but major honours - such as the Liga title and Champions League crown - have eluded him. He cannot be accused of underdelivering for the good of the collective cause.
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Mbappe expects criticism at Real Madrid
Madrid supporters have taken the Frenchman to their hearts - as they once did with iconic frontmen Ronaldo and Di Stefano - but Mbappe is aware that he must continue to deliver in order to avoid becoming the subject of uncomfortable probing.
Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “Real Madrid is like a religion for people in Spain; they’re very passionate, and there’s a lot of talk and speculation, sometimes justified, sometimes not.
“You have to know how to deal with criticism because everyone at Real Madrid has been criticised - Ronaldo, Di Stefano, so I don’t see why I should be an exception. You simply have to stay calm, concentrate on what you have to do, and tell yourself how you can improve your performance on the pitch.”
Ronaldo's advice for Mbappe at Real Madrid
Ronaldo - who is Real’s all-time leading scorer - has previously said when offering advice to Mbappe on how to deal with the demands of life in Madrid: “I love him a lot, and not just because of the story he had when he was young, where he loved Cristiano Ronaldo a lot and he was his idol. But I really see him as a great player and he is going to bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid.
“If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget. Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker.”
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Mbappe ready for Champions League showdown with Kane
Mbappe appears to have mastered that role, with 38 goals and six assists being recorded this season. He has returned to action with club and country following a recent injury and will be hoping to figure prominently as Real ready themselves for an upcoming Champions League quarter-final showdown with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich.