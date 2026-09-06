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'This is the level I want to be at' - Iliman Ndiaye revels in 'perfect' Man City start as deadline-day star shines in hard-fought Coventry win
A dream start at the Etihad
Ndiaye could not hide his excitement after finally pulling on the Man City shirt for his competitive debut. The former Everton man was a central figure as the Cityzens ground out a narrow win over Coventry, reinforcing the belief that he is ready for the step up to the elite level of the Premier League. Reflecting on the experience, Ndiaye was quick to point out that winning on his first appearance was the ideal scenario for his new chapter in Manchester.
"I really enjoyed it. This is the level I want to be at," said Ndiaye in a post-match interview. "Started with a win, so couldn’t get any better. It felt great, obviously we wanted to win the game. The last few days have been really good. Obviously, I am at City now, so I am happy. Happy the move got done. The lads have been welcoming me very good."
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Injury Scare and Maresca Praise
There was a moment of concern for the Etihad faithful when Ndiaye was forced to receive treatment on the pitch late in the second half. The winger was eventually replaced by academy graduate Ryan McAidoo in the 87th minute, sparking fears that his debut might have ended with a fitness setback. However, Ndiaye was quick to dismiss any long-term worries after the game, attributing his withdrawal to the intensity of the Premier League.
“No, no [nothing serious]. A little bit of cramp,” the winger clarified when asked about his condition. Turning his attention to his new manager, Ndiaye added: "He’s been amazing. A top manager. Like we said to each other, all the games are going to be hard."
Tactical integration and team news
Maresca showed significant faith in his new arrivals by handing starts to both Ndiaye and fellow deadline-day acquisition Enzo Fernandez. The decision to start Fernandez was partially influenced by late drama in the warm-up, as academy prospect Nico O’Reilly was forced to withdraw after picking up a knock. This late reshuffle did little to disrupt the rhythm of the hosts, who dominated possession early on. The winning goal arrived in the 26th minute when Erling Haaland rose highest to power home a header from an Antoine Semenyo cross.
The synergy between the new signings and the established core was evident throughout the first half. Ndiaye’s ability to stretch the pitch provided the space necessary for the likes of Fernandez to operate in central areas. Despite the narrow scoreline, the tactical discipline shown by Maresca’s men was a testament to the work being done on the training ground.
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Ambitions for the Future
For Ndiaye, the move to Man City represents more than just a step up in career terms; it is about fulfilling a desire to compete for the game's biggest prizes. The winger spoke openly about his hunger for silverware, noting that his debut is merely the beginning of his journey at the club
"I hope it will stay like this. It’s not finished, I still have a lot of things to achieve here, trophies, that’s what I came here for. I hope all goes well. I just can’t wait to see what the future holds for us," Dniaye noted.
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