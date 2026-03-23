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Igor Tudor in mourning as it's tragically revealed Tottenham boss found out his father had died moments after Nottingham Forest loss
Tudor's father tragically passes away
Tottenham's latest loss, a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, left fans incensed as it leaves the club’s top-flight status in serious jeopardy. This result significantly heightened Spurs' relegation fears, with the north Londoners now enduring their worst statistical form in 91 years after going 13 matches without a league win. While Tudor remained on the touchline for the duration of the match, sportske novosti in his native Croatia reports that he was met with the heartbreaking news of his father Mario’s death immediately after the final whistle. The club subsequently confirmed the manager would not fulfil his post-match media obligations due to an immediate family bereavement.
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Assistant steps in
Stepping in for the head coach, Saltor spoke with heavy emotion about the personal toll on Tudor. "It's a personal family issue and obviously it's a difficult moment for him," he told reporters. Despite the bleak match result, Saltor attempted to maintain a sense of unity within the camp. He added: "We feel the support of everyone at the club and we're just focusing on how we can help the players. What gives me belief? The last two games, against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid and the first half today. We should've been at least 1-0 up. Right now, every small detail is going against us; it is about turning it around and that's what gives us confidence."
Spurs in freefall
Since Tudor replaced Thomas Frank in February, the expected 'new manager bounce' has failed to materialise, with the Croatian securing just one point from his five league games. This disastrous run has seen Spurs plummet to 17th in the Premier League table, leaving them a solitary point above the relegation zone. Such a bleak outlook represents the club’s lowest points tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 1914-15 season, highlighting the magnitude of the crisis currently gripping north London.
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A defining break
Tottenham now enter a crucial three-week hiatus due to the international break and their previous FA Cup exit, providing a window for Tudor to grieve while the club’s hierarchy considers his future. Upon their return, the team faces a gruelling seven-game sprint to avoid the drop, beginning with a trip to Sunderland and a home clash against Brighton. With high-stakes away fixtures at Chelsea and Aston Villa still to come, Spurs must find a way to snap their winless streak in 2026 or face the very real prospect of Championship football.
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