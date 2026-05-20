'If he does something silly, we tell him off!' - Raphinha lifts lid on Lamine Yamal relationship at Barcelona

The chemistry between Raphinha and Yamal has been a highlight of Barcelona's season, with their joint celebrations frequently going viral. Raphinha explained that their connection is built on a deep personal bond rather than just tactical instruction.

"He’s 11 years younger than me. As for our joint celebration, well, we saw it online and agreed to do it. It went well," Raphinha told TNT Sports. "It doesn’t have any great symbolic meaning, other than that sense of brotherhood. I really see him as if he were a much younger brother. In fact, he’s even younger than my own younger brother. That’s why I see him as a younger brother. I try to give him advice as best I can."