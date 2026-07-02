'I would always have tried' - Kyle Walker reveals England retirement U-turn stance after Wayne Rooney's World Cup backing

Walker has reiterated his commitment to his international retirement, despite England facing a massive selection headache in defence during the tournament. Speaking to The Sun, Walker addressed comments made by Rooney on BBC Sport on Wednesday.

Rooney insisted that manager Tuchel should have contacted Walker immediately after Tino Livramento withdrew from the squad due to injury. England have been forced to deploy five different players at right-back, including Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa, after Reece James also suffered an injury.

While Rooney described the situation as worrying, Walker remains firm that his international career, which ended in March after earning 96 caps, is permanently over.