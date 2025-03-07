Amorim ArtetaGetty
Harry Sherlock

'I won't get the time Mikel Arteta had' - Ruben Amorim knows he must turn around Man Utd fortunes quickly as struggling coach admits INEOS won't be as patient as Arsenal

R. AmorimManchester UnitedManchester United vs ArsenalArsenalPremier LeagueM. Arteta

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he must spark a turnaround, as he will not get the same level of patience as Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arteta finished eighth and fifth in first two seasons
  • United currently 14th
  • Amorim aware INEOS may be trigger-happy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match