'I will do everything in my power' - Brazil star Raphinha breaks silence on World Cup injury blow in emotional statement

The 29-year-old had been a key figure for Brazil in their opening fixtures against Morocco and Haiti, but his momentum was halted abruptly. During the clash with the Caribbean side, Raphinha was substituted before the half-time whistle after feeling significant discomfort in his right leg. Subsequent medical tests confirmed a muscle injury in his right thigh, casting doubt over his further participation in the tournament.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has since confirmed that the Barcelona star remains with the group to undergo an intensive recovery programme. For a player whose season at Camp Nou was often disrupted by similar muscular issues, the timing of this latest blow is particularly cruel, yet the winger is refusing to let the situation break his spirit.