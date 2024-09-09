Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Harry Sherlock

'I want to go!' - Frustrated Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher confirms he wanted summer transfer as Reds rejected 'a few' summer bids for him despite Giorgi Mamardashvili signing

LiverpoolC. KelleherTransfersG. MamardashviliPremier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed that he wanted to leave the club in the summer after they agreed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mamardashvili will join next summer
  • Kelleher wants to be a No.1
  • Suggests he wanted summer exit
Article continues below