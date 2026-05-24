'I've seen a lot of poison' - Antonio Conte confirms Napoli exit amid lack of 'unity' & addresses Italy job links

Speaking after Napoli's 1-0 win against Udinese on the final day of the Serie A season, Conte was brutally honest about why he felt he could no longer continue in the role. Despite the domestic success he achieved, delivering the Scudetto to Napoli in 2024-25, the former Chelsea and Spurs boss suggested that the environment surrounding the club had become increasingly difficult to manage.

He said: “On Napoli I failed in one thing: I wasn't able to bring compactness to Napoli and if you don't manage to do it, it becomes difficult to fight against other teams. I've seen a lot of poison and those who spread it are failures. Napoli doesn't need failures, those who need a like. It needs serious people who want to love the team, just like the fan who pays for the ticket, instead these people should stay away because they are harmful. I failed from this point of view and I understood that I would never be able to compact the environment. For me it was fundamental, so I raised my hands.”







