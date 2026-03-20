"I've never seen anything like this in 16 years": Bundesliga player flees to the toilet during a European cup match

"I tried to tell the manager that I really needed to come off. Because I realised I had to go to the loo straight away. But the manager didn’t quite get it, so I had to take the initiative myself," said the defender.

Whilst Mainz were celebrating Armindo Sieb’s goal to make it 2-0 in the 85th minute, da Costa sprinted past the bewildered substitutes’ bench and his coach into the tunnel: “This is my 16th year in professional football, but I’ve honestly never experienced anything like this before – it’s absolutely mad.”