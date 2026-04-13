According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, El Mala is pushing for a move to the island with the help of a high-profile agent. That individual is Ali Barat, who has reportedly offered his services to the family and has handled the player’s affairs since March. El Mala had previously split with his long-time agent—a Cologne-based adviser who also looks after his older brother Malek.

Barat is said to have strong Premier League contacts, and he first made a name for himself in Germany by brokering Nicolas Jackson’s loan move from Chelsea to Bayern Munich; afterwards, he issued a curious statement headlined “Ali Barat has redefined the game” to praise his own role in the deal.

In his Bundesliga debut season, El Mala has already scored 11 goals and provided four assists, making him Köln’s top scorer. He recently converted a penalty against Bremen to give his side a 1–0 lead. El Mala can still hope for a World Cup call-up; Julian Nagelsmann included him in the senior squad for the first time in November, though he did not play before joining the U21s as planned. He was not picked for the March training camp.