'I haven't spoken to anyone' - Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano denies rumors about being a potential reinforcement for C.F. Pachuca in the Club World Cup

Getty Images SportAlejandro Orellana'I haven't spoken to anyone' - Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano denies rumors about being a potential reinforcement for C.F. Pachuca in the Club World CupH. LozanoPachucaSan Diego FCFIFA Club World CupThe Mexican played 18 minutes in San Diego FC's 3-2 victory over LAFC in MLS.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLozano played 149 matches with Tuzos.He recorded 43 goals and 31 assists with the Liga MX club.He has yet to score with his new team.Get the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now