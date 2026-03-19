(C)Getty Images
'I do see myself as ready' - Shock boss throws hat into ring to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City
Michel declares readiness for Etihad hotseat
The future of Pep Guardiola with Manchester City has come under serious doubt following the team’s disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League, after suffering defeat in both legs of the Round of 16 against Real Madrid. The situation has been further compounded by City falling nine points behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League standings.
According to the newspaper, the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola will take a pause following the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday to decide whether he will continue as manager of Manchester City beyond this season.
Speaking to La Otra Grada, as reported by Estadio Deportivo, Michel Sanchez confirmed his readiness to take over as manager of Manchester City should Pep Guardiola leave. “I do see myself as ready. I feel ready to coach any team,” he said, while emphasising that any potential move “always depends on the clubs.”
- Getty Images Sport
Míchel: “I’m Ready for an International Coaching Challenge”
Míchel addressed concerns about a potential move abroad, particularly regarding the language barrier, stating: “One of the doubts about coaching outside Spain has been the language, but I’m working on it.”
He added: “I joke about my level of English, but I feel ready to communicate in an international environment,” stressing that this removes one of the common obstacles faced by Spanish coaches overseas.
The Spaniard: “This step strengthens my chances of taking on challenges outside Spain, especially in competitions like the Premier League, where communication is key in managing the dressing room.”
- Getty Images Sport
The City Football Group connection
Michel's remarkable work with Girona has not gone unnoticed, especially given the club's stature within the City Football Group (CFG). Having guided the Catalan side to promotion, he has already demonstrated his ability to exceed expectations while adhering to the specific tactical philosophy of the group's flagship club.
His familiarity with the City Football Group's structure and expectations makes him a logical internal candidate should City seek to ensure continuity beyond the Guardiola era. Michel is already working closely with City's management, having recently discussed his efforts to integrate and develop young player Claudio Echeverri. He affirmed, "I see myself as ready," further solidifying his position as a leading candidate for consideration in the future.
A management style built on connection
While Guardiola is often lauded for his tactical innovations, Michel was keen to highlight that his own success is built on a foundation of human management and clear communication. He insists that he does not possess a “magic wand,” but rather focuses on building a culture where every individual feels valued and connected to the collective goal.
The Girona boss revealed that he delivers a consistent message to his players at the start of every campaign: “Let’s live this year together.” It is this people-first approach that Michel believes will translate to any league in the world. Furthermore, he joked about his improving English skills, suggesting he has already been preparing for the unique demands of life in the Premier League.
Advertisement