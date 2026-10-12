'I am the best in history, full stop' - Ronaldo addresses Messi rivalry and 1,000-goal target

For over a decade and a half, the footballing world has been divided by the relentless battle for supremacy between Ronaldo and Messi. While the narrative often focused on their on-pitch friction, Ronaldo has now pulled back the curtain on a far more cordial relationship than many fans realized.

Ronaldo reminisced about acting as an impromptu translator for Messi, who was less comfortable with the English language during their frequent trips to the Ballon d'Or podiums. 'We shared the award stages for 15 years,' the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star explained. 'And we always got along very well. I remember a time or two translating for him what they were saying in English, ‘Messi, you’re going to stay here’.'

The 41-year-old forward painted a picture of camaraderie amidst the intense competition, noting that he would often guide Messi through the media requirements of these high-profile events. 'Afterwards, she’s going to ask you a question. And I would translate. The presenter would say to you: ‘We are going to do this’, and you would tell Messi: ‘Yes, very good’. And it was funny,' Ronaldo told CNN Portugal. He emphasized that despite the tribalism of their respective clubs and nations, a fundamental level of respect always remained: 'He always treated me well. Of course he defended his club and I, mine. He defended his national team and I, mine.'