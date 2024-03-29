VIDEO: That's gotta hurt! Mary Earps hilariously hits Jonathan Ross in the groin with an apple as Lionesses & Man Utd star appears on his show alongside Yung Filly
Mary Earps' distribution was not quite up to her usual standards as she struck host Jonathan Ross in a tender area during a chat show appearance.
- Earps joins A-listers on hit chat show
- Lioness hits host Ross with stray throw
- Keeper promises explanation of shoeless appearance